Mass. Teachers Union Reacts to New 3-Foot Social Distancing Rule for Schools

After the release of updated guidance on social distancing in schools, Massachusetts' teachers union reiterated its call Friday for Gov. Charlie Baker to push back the reopening date for schools.

The new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it's safe for students to be three feet apart in classrooms if everyone is wearing masks, down from the previous guidance of six feet.

Saying that COVID cases are relatively high and noting the spread of COVID variants, the Massachusetts Teachers Association argued for the school reopening date to be pushed back from April 5, when grades K-5 are set to resume in-school classes.

The delay is necessary to increase other ways of mitigating the virus' spread, including vaccinations for school employees and surveillance testing.

Teachers unions in Massachusetts are working on an emergency bill that would force the state's education commissioner to give districts until April 26 to reopen.

"Our members want to be with their students. We truly hope that three feet is safe enough, especially for our unvaccinated students and their families. But we can’t let down our guard," a statement from the union said.

Teachers unions have already backed a delay in returning to classes full-time over the risk presented by COVID-19. Gov. Charlie Baker and other proponents of in-person learning argue there's no evidence that school is where the virus is spreading.

Earlier this month, the Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to approve emergency regulations granting the state education commissioner authority to determine when hybrid and remote models may no longer count towards required student learning time hours. That effectively requires any school district without a waiver to bring students back full-time.

After elementary schools return April 5, middle schools are scheduled to join them April 28. No date has been yet set for high schoolers' return.

A statewide study led by Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center showed there are no significant differences in COVID-19 case rates between K-12 school districts that implemented 3-feet versus 6-feet of social distancing.

The CDC's updated guidance comes after some school districts ignored the previous six-foot guidance and held classes with desks three feet apart, allowing officials to study the spread of COVID in the different scenarios, officials said.

"These updated recommendations provide the evidence-based roadmap to help schools reopen safely, and remain open, for in-person instruction," Rochelle P. Walensky, the director of the CDC and a former head of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, said in a statement.