Big Socioeconomic Disparity for in-Person Learning in Mass. Schools, Survey Finds

Parents across demographics gave hybrid learning the worst marks of the available options during the coronavirus pandemic

By Alysha Palumbo and Asher Klein

Black and Latino children from low-income families are much more likely to be learning entirely remotely than white and Asian children from families in a similar economic situation, according to a new survey of Massachusetts parents.

But parents across demographics gave hybrid learning the worst marks of the available options during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the survey by the MassINC Polling Group, in collaboration with The Education Trust and sponsored by the Barr Foundation.

It's set for release on Thursday but was shared early with NBC10 Boston, NECN and Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra. The education survey is the second wave of a yearlong project tracking the experiences of more than 1,500 K-12 parents; it started in May and will continue through the spring.

