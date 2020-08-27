coronavirus

Newton Finalizes School Reopening Plan; Older Students to Start Year Remotely

The Newton School Committee voted to finalize the reopening plans with just under three weeks before school starts on Sept. 16

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

The school committee in Newton, Massachusetts has voted in favor of a reopening plan under which younger students will start the academic year using a hybrid model while older students will do so remotely.

Under the plan, students in grades 6 through 12 will start the school year under a fully-remote system; while pre-kindergarten through grade-5 students will have a hybrid learning model.

Newton's nine-member committee unanimously voted to finalize the plan with just under three weeks before school starts during a four-hour virtual meeting.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

The reopening procedure requires school districts to develop plans for a phased-in approach to bring students back into classrooms.

Each staff member will be provided with two reusable, washable cloth masks. Families will be expected to provide students with masks.

School districts across Massachusetts have been releasing plans for the 2020-2021 school year, a year which figures to start out -- at the very least -- unlike any other.

More Coverage on Reopening Schools During the Pandemic

the hub today Aug 26

What to Buy for Back to School Safety

Massachusetts 17 hours ago

For High School Athletes With College Hopes, Pandemic Brings More Uncertainty

Preliminary plans for hybrid, in-person and remote learning were due to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on July 31, while more comprehensive plans were due on Aug. 14. More than 30 districts have already said they plan to go online-only to start the school year.

NBC10 Boston has built a map of all the public school districts in the region. Some districts' plans are still being added, while some districts already listed on the map may announce their plans in the days ahead. Please check back frequently for the most up-to-date plans.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusreopening Massachusettsreopening schoolsNewton Public SchoolsNewton School Committee
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us