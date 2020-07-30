coronavirus

Northbridge School Officials Recommend Remote Learning to Start the Year

Northbridge Superintendent Amy McKinstry says remote learning is safer and healthier than an in-class or hybrid model

By Malcolm Johnson

School officials in Northbridge, Massachusetts, are pushing for students to begin the school year outside the classroom.

In a virtual school committee meeting Wednesday, Superintendent Amy McKinstry recommended that the schools pursue remote learning to begin the school year instead of a blended model.

"Right now, we feel that the remote learning model is the safest and healthiest model for our kids, and and we can eventually phase in more in-person learning," she said.

The majority of parents and teachers surveyed from each school in the district support remote learning.

"Students are as able to transmit the virus as an adult," McKinstry said. "They may not get infected and be symptomatic like adults are, they may be asymptomatic, but they are just as able as adults to spread the virus to others. And if they are exposed, they can come to school to spread it."

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsCOVID-19schoolNORTHBRIDGE
