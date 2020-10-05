Parents Rally to End Remote Learning in Nashua, NH

A group of parents will rally in New Hampshire Monday morning to protest the Nashua School District's decision to remain fully remote until January 2021 due to the pandemic.

The “Nashua Parent Voice,” a group of over 720 people that grew from a Facebook group started by a few concerned parents, are calling for change. They argue that school officials have not communicated or implemented a consistent plan to get students back into the classroom and are not serving students well with regard to remote learning.

The Nashua Public School District -- which has implemented a fully remote learning model for most students -- had early plans to switch to a hybrid model in October before they decided against it.

“They are saying that we will go back in January, but there really isn’t a true plan on how that will go, so we really want some answers,” said Danielle Dion, one of the event organizers who has two high schoolers and another son in fifth grade.

Dion is expecting at least 100 parents and students outside of Ledge Elementary School at 9 a.m. Monday for a rally in support of getting kids back in the classrooms.

The group has sent letters to Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess and to New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu. They’ve even filed an appeal with the city’s Board of Education and started a petition in support of in-person learning.

A group of parents in Nashua, New Hampshire, is planning a rally for Monday morning, protesting the school district’s decision to remain fully remote at least until the end of the year.

“We started so small and to see it gain momentum has been reassuring that we’re not alone,” Dion said.

“All the districts around us have gone back either part time or full time, even Manchester,” said Dion.

Dion says that raises the question, why not Nashua?

“I think this can really affect our kids long term,” she said. “Our Nashua kids, because everyone else is going back, are going to fall behind, so it’s a big concern.”

The Nashua Public School District did not return requests for comment.