Somerville to Start School Year With Full Remote Learning

Schools in Somerville, Massachusetts, will be online only when classes start this fall

Classes will be online only when school starts this fall in Somerville, Massachusetts.

The city announced Tuesday that the school year would begin with full remote learning.

"The school system will seek to move toward a hybrid model with an eventual return to full-time in-person education as that becomes practical during this pandemic," the city said in a tweet.

Somerville remains in Phase 2 of its reopening process. Phase 3 was delayed Sunday for the fourth time.

