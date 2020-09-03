Boston Public Schools

The Top 5 Public High Schools in Greater Boston, According to a New List

Boston Magazine ranked the top public high schools in towns or districts mostly within 495

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

Though it will be an unprecedented start to the school year amid the coronavirus pandemic, Boston Magazine has released their ratings of the best public high schools in the city.

The magazine's Top Schools chart ranks public high schools in towns or districts in the area by analyzing data in a variety of categories, including graduation rates, test scores and student-to-teacher ratios.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Acton-Boxborough Regional High School topped the chart with a 97.8% graduation rate, 90.5% attending college and SAT scores averaging over 600. With an enrollment of 1,814, the high school's average class size is composed of 18 students with nearly one teacher for every 15 pupils.

The smaller Littleton High School was rated second, with a 97.3% graduation rate, 92.6% attending college and SAT scores averaging in the high 500s.

Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School, Lexington High School and Weston High School followed, respectively.

More Coverage on Reopening Schools in Massachusetts

Flu Shot Sep 3

Opponents of Flu Shot Mandate for Students Organize Lawsuit Against Mass.

Massachusetts Sep 2

Coalition of Teachers, Parents Raises Concerns About Reopening Schools in Mass.

This article tagged under:

Boston Public SchoolsEducationHigh Schoolreopening schoolsBoston Magazine
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us