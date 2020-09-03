Though it will be an unprecedented start to the school year amid the coronavirus pandemic, Boston Magazine has released their ratings of the best public high schools in the city.

The magazine's Top Schools chart ranks public high schools in towns or districts in the area by analyzing data in a variety of categories, including graduation rates, test scores and student-to-teacher ratios.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Acton-Boxborough Regional High School topped the chart with a 97.8% graduation rate, 90.5% attending college and SAT scores averaging over 600. With an enrollment of 1,814, the high school's average class size is composed of 18 students with nearly one teacher for every 15 pupils.

The smaller Littleton High School was rated second, with a 97.3% graduation rate, 92.6% attending college and SAT scores averaging in the high 500s.

Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School, Lexington High School and Weston High School followed, respectively.