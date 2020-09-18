higher education

These Massachusetts Colleges Are Among the Best in the Country, New Ranking Finds

Harvard University was on the top of the list for the fourth consecutive year

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

Universities in Massachusetts topped the charts in this year's Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education’s list of best colleges in America.

Harvard University was on the top of the list for the fourth consecutive year, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Both institutions were also named on the two publications' list of top 10 schools for student outcomes.

Other New England schools to make the Top 10 included Yale University and Brown University.

  • Harvard University
  • MIT
  • Yale
  • Stanford University
  • Brown University and Duke University (tied)
  • California Institute of Technology and Princeton University (tied)
  • Cornell University
  • Northwestern University

Dartmouth College in New Hampshire ranked eighth on the list of the best schools by student outcome.

