‘Why Not Nashua?': New Hampshire Parents, Students to Rally Monday for Return to Classroom

A group of parents in New Hampshire is planning to rally Monday morning to protest the Nashua School District's decision to remain fully remote at least until the end of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nashua School District -- which is in a fully remote learning model for most students -- had early plans to switch to a hybrid model in October before they decided against it.

“They are saying that we will go back in January, but there really isn’t a true plan on how that will go, so we really want some answers,” said Danielle Dion, one of the event organizers who has two high schoolers and another son in fifth grade.

Dion and a few other concerned parents started a Facebook group called “Nashua Parent Voice,” which has grown to over 720 members in just two weeks.

“We started so small and to see it gain momentum has been reassuring that we’re not alone,” Dion said.

The group has sent letters to Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess and to New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.

They’ve even filed an appeal with the city’s Board of Education and started a petition in support of in-person learning.

“All the districts around us have gone back either part time or full time, even Manchester,” said Dion.

Dion says that raises the question, why not Nashua?

“I think this can really affect our kids long term,” she said. “Our Nashua kids, because everyone else is going back, are going to fall behind, so it’s a big concern.”

Dion is expecting at least 100 parents and students outside of Ledge Elementary School at 9 a.m. Monday for a rally in support of getting kids back in the classrooms.

NBC10 Boston reached out to the Nashua School District for comment, but we haven’t yet heard back.