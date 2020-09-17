coronavirus

Winchester High School Goes Remote After Student Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The superintendent is encouraging any Winchester High School students who recently attended a group gathering to get tested for coronavirus

By Mary Markos and Jeff Saperstone

Winchester High School students will learn remotely for the rest of the week in a last-minute switch after a student tested positive for coronavirus.

Superintendent Judith Evans posted the announcement on social media late Wednesday night, directing high school students not to report to school Thursday and Friday as previously scheduled. All PreK-8 students will report to school as planned Thursday.

Evans also encouraged any high school students who recently attended a group gathering to get tested.

Under the district's hybrid learning model, students are split into two cohorts titled "AA" and "BB."

The BB Cohort was set to attend class in-person on Sept. 17 and 18. The high school principal posted that the "AA" cohort will start in-person learning as scheduled on Monday, Sept. 21.

The first day of remote learning for all students was on Wednesday.

