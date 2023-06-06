Four Patriots players involved in OTA practice scuffle

The New England Patriots' organized team activities got a bit chippy on Thursday.

On what head coach Bill Belichick labeled a "low-tempo" OTA session, multiple Patriots players took it up a notch during an 11-on-11 period. The skirmish started with offensive lineman Cole Strange and edge rusher Anfernee Jennings exchanging pushes and shoves, then escalated once defensive lineman Christian Barmore got involved.

Barmore threw a punch over the top of the scrum and had to be held back by veteran center David Andrews. It wasn't the first time Barmore and Andrews have gotten into a scuffle with one another. Last August, they were kicked out of practice for fighting.

Patriots edge rusher Deatrich Wise addressed the brouhaha after the session.

"People on our team are very passionate about what they do," he said. "Things happen. Only thing we have to do is continue to work hard, work on our fundamentals, watch the film, see where we can correct our mistakes, and just move forward from there. That's it."

No one was kicked out of Thursday's practice, but Strange and Barmore sat out the remainder of the day.

The next open Patriots OTA practice will take place on Friday.