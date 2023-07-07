Full salary info, incentives in Parker's Patriots contract extension revealed

Many Patriots fans were surprised when news of a three-year, $33 million contract extension for wide receiver DeVante Parker surfaced late last month.

The price to extend Parker seemed steep after his debut season in New England that was OK but ultimately fell short of expectations. Parker tallied just 31 receptions for 539 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games last season. He has missed three or more games due to injury in four of the last six years.

Is that really worth $33 million?

Well, like most NFL contracts, it's important to look at the fine print.

ESPN's Field Yates reported the full contract details Thursday, including the salary info and specific incentives. There's a pretty good chance Parker will fail to hit all the incentives and bonuses, especially if he doesn't play all 17 games in each of these seasons.

DeVante Parker’s 3-year, $33M max deal includes:

- $4.9M in statistical incentives annually ($14.7M max)

- $400K in All Pro incentives annually ($1.2M max)

- $1.19M in per-game roster bonuses in 2023, $1.7M in per-game roster bonuses in 2024 and 2025

- fully guaranteed salaries… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 6, 2023

FOX Sports' Henry McKenna reported earlier this week that just $14 million of the $33 million is guaranteed.

Details about DeVante Parker's contract with the #Patriots, per a source close to the situation:



1️⃣It's an extension worth up to $33M with $14M guaranteed.

2️⃣The deal includes $14M guaranteed and $11M in new money (before incentives) in 2023

3️⃣The contract has fully guaranteed… — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) July 3, 2023

After looking at the details, the Patriots aren't committing much guaranteed money to Parker, and for him to earn the full $33 million, he'll have to stay healthy and perform at a high level. And that wouldn't be the worst outcome for the Patriots given their need for an impact player at the wide receiver position.

The fact that the contract also opens up $2.6 million in salary cap space for 2023 is helpful for the Patriots, too, especially as they remain interested in signing free agent wideout DeAndre Hopkins.