Health & Science

Boston doctors are trying to detect endometriosis sooner

One in 10 women will be diagnosed with endometriosis, where tissue similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside of it. It can severe pain, irregular periods and infertility

By Priscilla Casper

NBC10 Boston’s Priscilla Casper speaks with Dr. Anu Shenoy-Bhangle of Mass General Hospital about detecting endometriosis through imaging.
NBC10 Boston

It is often referred to as the silent disease, but thanks to social media more people are breaking their silence about the struggles of endometriosis.

Celebrities like Amy Schumer, Mandy Moore, and Olivia Culpo have spoken publicly about their experiences. One in 10 women will be diagnosed with the disease, where tissue similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside of it. It can severe pain, irregular periods and infertility.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Massachusetts researchers are looking at ways to detect the problem sooner. Dr. Anu Shenoy-Bhangle, a radiologist at Mass General Hospital, says the recent breakthroughs are less about technology and more about knowledge as doctors better learn how to more accurately detect the disease.

”The exciting focus is learning to recognize what was hiding in plain sight," Shenoy-Bhangle said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Radiologists at MGB are working with surgeons to advance their knowledge to detect endometriosis early through imaging.

"Since the disease manifests superficial, deep and in the form of cysts or endometriomas, people are trying to focus on identifying superficial disease by imaging," Shenoy-Bhangle explained.

She said there is no correlation between a patient's symptoms and the extent of the disease, which is why they're focusing in on using imaging technology to detect the tissue growth.

"There still exists a delay in making a diagnosis of this disease, and literature has shown shows that delay can be anywhere from five to 10 years," Shenoy-Bhangle said.

Right now, there is no known cure, and treatments involve focusing on alleviating the symptoms. Treatments can range from the use of anti-inflammatory NSAIDs like ibuprofen and naproxen, to hormonal birth control, to surgical intervention.

Shenoy-Bhangle said she hopes their imaging research can improve detection and help doctors understand the long-term health impacts and improve outcomes before malignancy develops.

Every advancement means being able to diagnose sooner, instead of women having to fight through the pain.

More on women's health

Apr 15

More women are becoming first-time moms later in life

Health Mar 24

Newton company aims to improve breast cancer detection in patients undergoing lumpectomies

Health Mar 14

2x cancer survivor: Treatment was harder than ‘all 11 of my marathons together'

This article tagged under:

Health & ScienceHealth careMedicine
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us