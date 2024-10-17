Grandmother who accidentally invited random teen to Thanksgiving diagnosed with breast cancer

The Arizona grandmother who went viral for accidentally inviting a stranger to her Thanksgiving dinner has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Wanda Dench chose to open up about her diagnosis in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, saying she's been undergoing chemotherapy.

Jamal Hinton, the "stranger" she mistakenly texted eight years ago, posted her statement on X on Wednesday.

Dench began by describing her long-standing relationship with Hinton and how it changed their lives "for the better."

She also explained how her diagnosis was discovered.

"Earlier this year, I came down with bronchitis and had a CT scan to check out my lungs," Dench said in Hinton's post. "That’s when a mass in my breast was detected and they suggested I get a mammogram and that verified I had breast cancer."

Dench mentioned that cancer doesn't run in her family and that all of her previous mammograms have been negative. She believed the mammogram she received two years ago, at age 65, would be her last.

"I was wrong," she said. "After the shock wore off, I met with the most wonderful people at the Breast Cancer Center. Everyone was so kind, supportive, and knowledgeable. My family and friends quickly came to my aid and have supported me through everything."

One of those people is Hinton. Since Dench's accidental Thanksgiving invitation in 2016, Hinton and Dench have spent much time together, even outside of the November holiday.

When Dench lost her husband, Lonnie, in 2020 after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, Hinton announced the tragedy on X.

"As some of you may have already found out tonight, Lonnie did not make it ... he passed away Sunday morning, but Wanda told me all the love and support he was receiving put a huge smile on his face so I thank every single one of you guys for that!" he said alongside pictures and videos of him and his girlfriend with the Denches over the years.

Dench said in her statement that as a fan of the "Golden Bachelor," she believes she "could still find love" in her "senior years."

"So continue getting your checkups, and continue to live your YOUR life," she said.

Fans flooded Hinton's comments with well-wishes for Dench and expressions of appreciation for her years-long bond with Hinton.

"Sending love to our grandma!" one wrote. Another said, "This is one of my favorite stories around Thanksgiving!! Praying for Ms. Wanda."

In 2016, Dench texted then 17-year-old Hinton inviting him to Thanksgiving dinner, thinking she was texting her grandson. After texts (and selfies) were exchanged, Dench realized her mistake, but didn't rescind the invitation. To their many fans' delight, the pair has now been celebrating Thanksgiving together for the last eight years.

Somebody grandma is coming in clutch this year!! Ayee!!! pic.twitter.com/QGrx83nHLl — Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) November 15, 2016

And according to Dench, this year will be no exception.

"We still plan on getting together for Thanksgiving next month as we have every year," she said.

