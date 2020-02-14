influenza

Mass. Health Officials Raise Flu Severity Level to ‘Very High’

The percentage of visits to health care facilities for influenza-like illnesses was higher than during the same week the last two years

By Young-Jin Kim

Health officials in Massachusetts said Friday the flu severity level in the state had increased to “very high.”

The increase comes as the percentage of visits to health care facilities for influenza-like illnesses continued to increase and remained higher than the previous two years during the same week, the department of Public Health said in a statement.

Flu severity level takes into consideration influenza-like illness, hospitalization and positive test results for the flu, the department said.

According to health officials, the percent of influenza-associated hospitalizations in Massachusetts has continued to increase in recent weeks.

"All influenza strains that have been characterized in Massachusetts this season to date are covered by the current influenza vaccine," the department said.

