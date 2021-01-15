Flu Shot

Mass. Students No Longer Must Get the Flu Shot This Year (It's Still Recommended)

The Massachusetts Department of Health announced Friday this year's flu season was mild and resources are needed to focus on COVID-19 vaccinations

By Melissa Buja

A flu shot is prepared at a local health care facility.
NBC 7

Massachusetts students are no longer required to get the flu vaccine this school year, health officials announced Friday, citing a mild flu season and a need to concentrate on getting people vaccinated for COVID-19.

Nevertheless, health officials are still recommending that people have their children get the seasonal flu vaccination every year, regardless of the requirement being dropped.

The Massachusetts Department of Health had announced in August that all students, as well as kids at least 6 months old who are in day care, must get the flu vaccine before the year's end. That requirement was then pushed back to the end of February.

But on Friday, health officials removed the requirement. The flu season has been mild this year, they said, and efforts are focusing on COVID-19 vaccinations in the state.

Students at Massachusetts schools from kindergarten up to universities, as well as children at least 6 months old in day care, must get the flu vaccine by the end of the year if they're around others, health officials said Wednesday.

"Preliminary data show that this has been a mild flu season to date, presumably as people have received their seasonal flu vaccine and have been adhering to mask-wearing and social distancing due to COVID-19. Given the intensive Commonwealth-wide efforts regarding COVID-19 vaccination, DPH wants to alleviate the burden to obtain flu vaccination and focus on continuing our COVID-19 vaccination efforts," a statement from the department of health said.

Read the new flu vaccine guidance from Massachusetts here.

