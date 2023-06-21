How Alyssa Thomas made WNBA history in Sun's win over Storm

The Connecticut Sun boast the WNBA's second-best record, and Alyssa Thomas is a big reason why.

The 31-year-old veteran is off to a strong start to the 2023 campaign, leading the Sun in rebounds (10.5), assists (8.0) and steals (2.1) per game while averaging 14.8 points. Thomas did it all for Connecticut again Tuesday night against the Seattle Storm, stuffing the stat sheet with 13 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists to notch her third career regular-season triple-double in the Sun's 85-79 win.

Thomas joined seven-time All-Star Candace Parker and rising superstar Sabrina Ionescu as the only WNBA players with three career triple-doubles. Thomas also has two postseason triple-doubles over her 10-year playing career, for a grand total of five.

Alyssa Thomas has her 3rd career triple-double, matching Candace Parker and Sabrina Ionescu for the most in WNBA history pic.twitter.com/I488euEqM1 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 21, 2023

A three-time All-Star herself, Thomas is a strong candidate to earn her fourth All-Star nod this season. Thomas ranked 17th overall and ninth at her frontcourt position on the first All-Star ballot unveiled last week, and the top 11 frontcourt vote-getters will earn a trip to this year's All-Star Game in Las Vegas on July 15.

The Sun are an Eastern Conference-leading 10-3 and will look to continue their hot start Thursday night against the Minnesota Lynx.