How Red Sox players are faring in MLB All-Star voting

For more proof that the 2023 Boston Red Sox lack star power, look no further than the fan vote for the upcoming All-Star Game.

MLB unveiled the latest vote totals for Phase 1 of fan balloting and no Red Sox players lead at their respective positions. Rafael Devers, a two-time All-Star, is third among American League third basemen with 444,689 votes. He trails well behind Toronto Blue Jays star Matt Chapman (929,590) and Texas Rangers rookie Josh Jung (879,096).

Rookie outfielder Masataka Yoshida is the only other Red Sox player with a realistic chance to advance to Phase 2 of the fan vote. With 547,576 votes, he currently ranks eighth among AL outfielders. The top six outfielders and the top two players at the rest of the positions will advance to the next phase.

The final push! Two days left to get our guys into the finals!#VoteRedSox 5x a day: https://t.co/Lx6YrP9qIn pic.twitter.com/PFsSQlK4gI — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 20, 2023

Kiké Hernández (87,071 votes, 10th among AL shortstops) and Justin Turner (148,073 votes, eighth among designated hitters) are the other Red Sox players to crack the top 10 at their positions. Despite enjoying one of his best seasons, Alex Verdugo was not among the top 20 outfielders.

Phase 1 of fan voting ends June 22 at 12 p.m. ET. Starters for the Midsummer Classic will be announced on June 29 and full rosters will be revealed on July 2.

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for July 11 in Seattle.