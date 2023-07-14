Jack Eichel: Bruce Cassidy ‘was the reason' Vegas won Cup

The Stanley Cup spent plenty of time in Massachusetts this week.

Former Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy brought the Cup to Milton, Mass. for a charity event on Thursday. He handed the trophy off to Vegas Golden Knights star Jack Eichel, who brought it to Tyngsboro’s Skate 3 Ice Arena near his hometown of North Chelmsford on Friday.

Eichel also made a stop at Chelmsford High School, where he spent his freshman year before moving to Michigan to play for the U.S. National Development Team.

Jack Eichel's day with the Stanley Cup has begun at Skate 3 in Tyngsboro@WEEI @GoldenKnights @hockey_east pic.twitter.com/QcVOn9LpX5 — Bridgette Proulx (@bridgetteproulx) July 14, 2023

Eichel took photos for fans and spoke to members of the media during his time with the Cup. The 26-year-old heaped praise on Cassidy, who helped Vegas win its first Stanley Cup title after being fired by the Bruins in the summer.

“It was incredible. I mean, I think what he did for our group and for me as a player, it was the reason we won," Eichel told reporters, including WEEI's Scott McLaughlin. "I think he came in and the way that he changed our game, but just push guys and hold everyone accountable and the way that he was able to get us to play, it was great. He was phenomenal. He was great all year.”

Cassidy led the Golden Knights to the best regular-season record in the Western Conference (51-22-9) before beating the Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, and Florida Panthers in the playoffs. Eichel tallied 27 goals and 39 assists in his second season with the team and led the NHL with 26 points in the postseason.

“It’s always your dream to do this and win the Stanley Cup and have the opportunity to bring it back to your community that meant so much to me,” Eichel said, per 7 News. "I learned how to play hockey here so, it’s a special place to me and a special day."