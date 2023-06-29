Patriots offseason

Report: Ja'Whaun Bentley, Pats agree on two-year extension

Bentley led the Patriots in tackles and was a team captain in 2022.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New England Patriots reportedly agreed to terms on a contract extension with another key starter on Thursday.

Linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley will sign a two-year, $18.75 million max extension that includes $9 million fully guaranteed, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Bentley, 26, has carved out a crucial role on the Patriots' defense since being taken in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The Purdue product is a two-time team captain (2020, 2022) and was the Patriots' leading tackler (125) last season. He started all 17 games and tallied three sacks, five tackles for loss, two pass breakups, and an interception.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Bentley's new deal could free up roughly $2 million in cap space for New England. It follows a reported three-year extension for wide receiver DeVante Parker that may give the Patriots just under $4 million in additional cap room.

This article tagged under:

Patriots offseasonJa'Whaun Bentley
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us