Jayson Tatum ‘couldn't sleep' before playing with Jon Rahm at pro-am

Basketball isn't the only sport Jayson Tatum loves to play.

The Boston Celtics superstar is an avid golfer, too, and he competed in his first pro-am tournament in Memphis this week. His partner was pretty special, too.

Jon Rahm, a two-time major champion and the 2023 Masters winner, played with Tatum. The Celtics forward admitted he couldn't sleep after he was told Rahm would be his partner. Tatum also said he was a little nervous before teeing off, but he settled in after a few holes and really enjoyed the experience.

Check out more of Tatum's reaction to Rahm and the event in the video below:

“I think golf is the hardest sport in the world.” 🏀⛳️@JayTatum0 teed it up with his favorite player @JonRahmPGA at his first pro-am @FedExChamp. pic.twitter.com/iY0BqNSWWV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 11, 2023

Tatum has a few more weeks to enjoy golf before he and the rest of the Celtics return to Boston for training camp in September ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season.