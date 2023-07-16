Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams already trash-talking after C's trade

We can expect plenty of entertainment when Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams take the court against one another for the first time this season.

The close friends and ex-Boston Celtics teammates continue to engage in playful trash-talk following the three-team trade that sent Williams to the Dallas Mavericks. The Boston Globe's Adam Himmeslbach relayed a humorous back-and-forth Tatum and Williams had while out to dinner in Las Vegas last week.

"I'm gonna bust your [butt] when we play Dallas," Tatum told Williams.

"You think?" Williams replied. "You can't go left. And I'm gonna be physical with you, and you'll go cry to the referees."

This type of trash-talk is nothing new for Tatum and Williams, who constantly ribbed one another throughout their four years together in Boston. They had another funny exchange Wednesday on Instagram after Tatum roasted Williams' Mavs introduction photo.

There was also this hilarious moment back in December when Tatum dissed Williams for stealing his "kiss of death" celebration.

Jayson Tatum to Grant Williams:



"You didn't look cool."



There seem to be MAJOR chemistry issues with the Boston Celtics 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Hmk44D1hvr — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 8, 2022

That dynamic will be missed in the Celtics locker room this season. But clearly, Williams' departure won't stop Tatum from finding ways to trash-talk the 24-year-old forward.

Whenever the C's are scheduled to play the Mavs in 2023-24, fans will want to circle those dates on their calendars.