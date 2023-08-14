Patriots Camp

Latest update on Patriots TE Mike Gesicki's injury in camp practice

Gesicki is in his first training camp with the Patriots.

Mike Gesicki is expected to play a meaningful role in the New England Patriots offense during the 2023 NFL season, which is why it was concerning that the veteran tight end had to leave Monday's training camp practice early with an upper body injury.

The Patriots don't have much depth at tight end behind Gesicki and Hunter Henry. Therefore, losing Gesicki for any amount of time would be a real setback for New England's offense.

The Patriots signed Gesicki to a one-year contract in free agency back in March after he spent five seasons with the Miami Dolphins. The 25-year-old tight end tallied 32 receptions for 362 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games for the Dolphins last season.

Gesicki has been pretty durable in his career, too. He has missed only one game in five career seasons.

