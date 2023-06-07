Lillard prefers these two East teams over Celtics in hypothetical trade scenario

Damian Lillard trade rumors are likely to be a popular topic during the 2023 NBA offseason.

The Portland Trail Blazers are in a tough spot right now. They aren't good enough to win a championship. However, they do have a superstar point guard in Lillard, a rising star combo guard in Anfernee Simons and the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Blazers could go in several different directions this offseason. They could trade the No. 3 pick and/or Simons and try to acquire another superstar to play alongside Lillard. They also could trade Lillard. The latter likely would kickstart a full rebuild, which, honestly, is probably what that franchise needs.

Where could Lillard land if he's dealt this summer?

Teams such as the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers are often brought up when debating whether the Blazers should make a move with Lillard.

Lillard recently appeared on Showtime's "The Last Stand" program with host Brian Custer, and the Blazers star was asked about potential trade destinations. He listed two teams ahead of the Celtics.

Here's the exchange:

Custer: “Everyone keeps saying Damian Lillard is going to be traded to the Knicks, Damian Lillard should be traded to the Heat, Damian Lillard should be traded to the Celtics, Damian Lillard is going to be traded to the Nets. If one of those trades went through, out of those teams, which one would you be like, ‘Eh, that’s not so bad.’”

Lillard: “Miami, obviously. Bam is my dog for real, but I think Miami is an obvious one. Brooklyn is another obvious one because Mikal Bridges is my dog, too. Both have capable rosters.”

Lillard also was asked if he thinks he will be in Portland when the 2023-24 season begins, and he replied, "I do."

(This exchange happens at the 49:20 mark of the video below):

The Heat are linked to pretty much every star that finds himself in trade rumors/speculation these days. Very few of them have actually ended up in Miami, though.

One position the Heat could definitely upgrade at is point guard, some from an on-court perspective, Lillard likely would fit in quite well in Miami. He also would take some pressure of Jimmy Butler in late-game scenarios with his willingness to take -- and ability to make -- clutch shots.

There are downsides to acquiring Lillard, too.

Lillard will be 33 when the 2023-24 season begins. He played in just 29 games last season and 58 in 2022-23. He's also signed for just one more season and can become a free agent in the summer of 2024. Any team that acquires Lillard probably will have to give him another large contract when he's 33 years old. There's risk in that, too.

But there's no question Lillard remains an elite player. A trade involving him has the potential to significantly alter the balance of power in the league, especially if he goes to a contender.