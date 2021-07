A person has arrested in a stabbing in Boston's Brighton neighborhood Thursday, police said.

The victim's injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening, according to the Boston Police Department. They were taken to a hospital in the area.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The stabbing was reported about 1:19 p.m., and it took place on Chestnut Hill Avenue near Dighton Street, according to police.

More information wasn't immediately available.