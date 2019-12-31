1-Car Crash Leads to Local Power Outages in Billerica

A crash in Billerica led to power outages in the surrounding area early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

About 2,000 National Grid customers were without power initially following the incident, according to company’s website.

A single-car accident around 1:45 a.m. caused a pole to snap near 14 Webb Brook Road, closing the street between Boston Road and Jennifer Circle, according to Billerica police.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

About 550 customers remained without power at 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to National Grid. Power is expected to be restored around 7:30 a.m.