Man killed, another injured in Dorchester double shooting

One man is dead and another injured after a double shooting inside a home in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Monday evening.

Boston police detective Paul McLaughlin says officers responded to a report of two people shot at 5 Trent Street around 6:36 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Both victims were treated on scene and taken to a local hospital, where one of the victims died from his injuries. The second victim is expected to be OK, McLaughlin said.

Video from the scene shows red crime scene tape and yellow police tape sectioning off a portion of Trent Street with several officers and police cruisers.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

NOW: 1 man is dead and another man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Trent St tonight in Dorchester, just after 6:30pm. No arrests have been made. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/RPnSUXJsVG — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) August 13, 2024

Little is known at this point as it's very early in the investigation, McLaughlin said, but they do know the shooting occurred inside the Trent Street home.

No arrests have been made at this point, McLaughlin added. Police do believe they are looking for more than one suspect.

Officers are currently canvassing the neighborhood for video and witnesses. Anyone who may have seen anything or has helpful information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470, or call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

The investigation is very active and ongoing.