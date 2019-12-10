Local
fatal fire

1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Fire at Massachusetts Apartment Complex

The cause of the fire at the Beech Tree Apartments in Great Barrington is under investigation

Authorities say one person was killed and another was injured in a fire at a Great Barrington apartment complex on Monday night.

The fire at the Beech Tree Apartments was reported at about 7:40 p.m., the department posted on its Facebook page.

Firefighters were notified of possible entrapment and found two unresponsive people. They were transported to Fairview Hospital where was one was pronounced dead and the second remains in critical condition.

Their names were not made public.

The fire was quickly controlled and limited to one unit, although many other residents were displaced because utilities were shut off. They were placed in a hotel for the night by complex management, the fire department said.

The cause is under investigation with the assistance of the state Fire Marshal's office.

