Kingston

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Crash Involving Motorcycle in Kingston

Kingston police responded Sunday around 12:40 p.m. to a multi-vehicle crash in the area of 96 Main Street at Baker Avenue.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person is dead and another injured after a motorcycle and car collided on Route 3A in Kingston, Massachusetts, police said.

Kingston police responded Sunday around 12:40 p.m. to a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the area of 96 Main Street at Baker Avenue.

One victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead, police said. A second victim was taken to South Shore Hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

After the crash, the roadway was closed to both northbound and southbound traffic from Prospect Street to Howlands Lane. It has since reopened.

Police are not releasing the victims' names out of respect to their families and due to the ongoing investigation, though the Kingston Police Department offered its condolences to the loved ones of the person who died.

It's unclear what caused the crash. No other information was immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.

