1 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured in Car Crash Near Harvard Square

One man was dead and another man seriously injured early Thursday after authorities say a car crashed into a tree near Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cambridge police said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of 1270 Massachusetts Ave., where the driver crashed through a fence and into a tree.

The driver and passenger, whose names have not been released, were taken to local hospitals. The driver was pronounced dead and the passenger suffered serious injuries. Their names have not been released, but police said they were in their 20s and 30s.

Footage of the scene showed the car's front end against the tree. Officers from Cambridge, Harvard University and state police departments responded to the scene.

Massachusetts Avenue was closed at Bow Street into Harvard Square. Authorities urge drivers to seek alternative routes until at least 7 a.m.

It is unclear what caused the crash. An investigation was underway by the Middlesex District Attorney's Office along with local and state police.