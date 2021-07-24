Local

Dedham

Passenger Killed in Highway Rollover Crash in Dedham

The crash occurred on Route 95 northbound at the University Drive exit in Dedham shortly before 4:20a.m. on Saturday.

One person is dead and another person is seriously injured following a single-car rollover crash in Dedham, Massachusetts, early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred on Route 95 northbound at the University Drive exit in Dedham shortly before 4:20a.m. State Police responded to the crash and found the car submerged upside down into a flooded gully between the roadway and the ramp.

Responding officers pulled both of the people from the car and began delivering emergency medical aid.

The passenger in the car were taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities have not released the names of the people involved in the incident.

