Vermont

1 dead, 3 injured after car crashes into fuel tanker truck on I-91 in Vermont

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier

vermont state police1
Vermont State Police

One person is dead and three others were injured after their car crashed into a fuel tanker truck on Interstate 91 in Vermont on Saturday morning.

State police said the crash occurred at 9:43 a.m. in Rockingham. Initial investigation showed that a passenger vehicle with four people inside rear-ended a fuel tanker truck.

One occupant of the passenger vehicle died at the scene. A juvenile was taken by medical helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire with life-threatening injuries. A second juvenile and another adult were taken by ambulance to an area hospital and are expected to survive.

The driver of the tanker truck was not injured.

State police said road conditions were slick at the time of the crash. Several other minor unrelated crashes and slide-offs occurred in the same area around the same time, but no one was injured.

The northbound lanes of I-91 were closed for a time following the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, according to state police, and no additional details were released.

