1 Dead, 3 Seriously Injured in Portsmouth Rollover Crash

A rollover crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire early Thursday morning ended with one passenger dead and several seriously injured, according to police.

Police say 22-year-old Tyler N. Troy of Northwood, New Hampshire was driving with five other people in a 2018 Porsche Macan around 1 a.m. when the car drove into the grass median in the center of the Portsmouth Traffic Circle and flipped over several times.

During the crash, several of the passengers were launched out of the car. After the crash, nearby police and motorists did what they could to help the injured passengers until ambulances arrived, said police.

The four most seriously-injured passengers in the accident were taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where one of the four died five hours later, said police.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking news newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Troy and one other passenger were taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital for minor injuries, said police.

While authorities removed the car and investigated the scene, police say they shut down the Portsmouth Traffic Circle, and directed traffic from the time of the crash until around 6:30 a.m. when the traffic circle finally reopened.

As of now, no one else involved in the crash has been identified other than Troy, and police say the other passengers will not be identified until families are contacted, and more information is collected about the cause of the crash.