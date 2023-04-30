Local

lawrence

1 Dead, 5 Injured in Lawrence House Party Shooting

Prosecutors did not announce any arrests, but do not believe the shooting on Royal Street was a random act of violence

tlmd_lawrence_police
Twitter/@LawrencePolice

One person is dead and five were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in a house party in Lawrence, Massachusetts, authorities said.

The incident took place about 3 a.m. at a house on Royal Street near Smith Street, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said.

Six people were shot and were taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where one of the victims died, according to prosecutors. Two of the people were flown by helicopter to Boston hospitals for treatment.

Prosecutors did not announce any arrests, but do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence. The victims weren't immediately identified.

The investigation was ongoing Friday morning.

This article tagged under:

lawrenceshootingsdeath investigation
