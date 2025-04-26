1 dead after incident on fishing boat off Nahant coast; 2nd crew member hospitalized

One of two crew members seriously hurt when a rope snapped on a fishing boat off Nahant, Massachusetts, has died, officials confirmed Saturday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it responded to a distress call at 3:55 p.m. reporting two injured crew members of the vessel, named "25 TO LIFE," about 25 nautical miles east of Nahant.

The call reported that a snapped rope hit both of them — one had a contusion and possible broken ribs, and the other was intermittently unresponsive with a suspected broken neck.

An EMS team rushed both of them to Beverly Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Gloucester police chief confirmed Saturday that one of the crew members has died. A family friend identified him as Jaxson Marston, a 26-year-old father of one with another child on the way.

"He was an awesome person, super hard worker great father, he loved his kids. Everyone that comes from Maine is a super awesome person so he was one of those," said Tessa Browne, owner of Cape Ann Lobstermen.

Browne has been buying scallops from one of the boats Marston worked on for the last few years. She is now working with fishermen in the area to donate bags of scallops to support his partner and two children up in Maine.

"When you eat seafood you don't think about when you get a scallop on your plate there's people risking their lives every day," Browne told NBC10 Boston.

The tragedy happened just days before the end of the fishing season. Massachusetts State Police and the USCG continue to investigate.