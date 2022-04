One person is dead after a crash Wedneday on Interstate 95 in Newbury, Massachusetts.

State police responded to the crash, which involved a motorcycle, around 6:15 p.m. on the southbound side of the highway. Around 8 p.m., police confirmed one person had died at the scene.

The right lane was closed in the area, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said after the crash.

No further information was immediately available.