Cape Cod

1 Dead After Vehicle Crashes Into Utility Pole on Cape Cod

The victim was the only person in the car, police said

By Josh Sullivan

Police lights flashing behind police caution tape

One person is dead after car crashed into a utility pole in Yarmouth, Massachusetts Thursday morning, authorities said.

Police said the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. in the area of 200 Old Main Street. When police arrived, they found a car off the road with "heavy" damage to its front-end, according to officers.

The driver was brought to Cape Cod Hospital by the Yarmouth Fire Department, but died, according to police.

Yarmouth police are investigating with help from the Barnstable Police Department, as well as the Barnstable County Sheriff's Department.

The person's identity was being withheld until family members were notified.

Part of Old Main Street was shut down due to the accident.

