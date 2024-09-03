1 dead after motorcycle crash in Dover, NH

A 44-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire, on Monday.

Around 12:48 p.m. Monday, state police said they responded to Route 16 south in Dover for a report of a motorcycle crash with serious injury. Troopers said their investigation determined that the crash involved a 2013 Harley-Davidson driven by Jason Emerzian, of Exeter.

Emerzian was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A passenger on the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive. Their name has not been released and police did not say if they were wearing a helmet.

State police said they believe the motorcycle had been traveling south on Route 16 when Emerzian lost control of the vehicle and struck the center median guardrail. The crash resulted in both riders being thrown from the motorcycle, and Emerzian was then struck by another passing vehicle.

Both southbound lanes on Route 16 were closed for about an hour while troopers investigated.

No futher details were released.