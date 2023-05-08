1 Dead After Motorcycle, SUV Collide in Lawrence; Drivers Asked to Avoid Area

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with an SUV in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Lawrence police responded to the automobile crash involving a motorcycle early Monday evening near the intersection of South Broadway and Dracut Street.

The operator of the motorcycle was treated on scene and then taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he died from his injuries, police said. His name has not been released.

Aerial footage from the scene shows several police cars and yellow tape blocking off the immediate area. A white SUV can also be seen with damage to its driver side, with the motorcycle on the ground behind just behind the vehicle's bumper.

Police have not said what led up to the deadly crash. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

A joint investigation is underway by state and local police, as well as the Essex County District Attorney's Office.