interstate 89

1 Dead From Accident in Sutton: NH State Police

The driver had to be flown by helicopter to the hospital with life threatening injuries

By Alec Greaney

A Nashua driver who lost control of his vehicle and went off the highway in Sutton, New Hampshire, was seriously injured, and a passenger killed late Friday afternoon, state police said.

The two men were riding in a 2015 GMC pickup truck along Interstate 89 Southbound before 5 p.m. Friday when the vehicle left the road. It crossed the highway just south of the Sutton Rest Area, leaving the roadway to the right side, careening into the woods and rolling over, ejecting both passengers.

The driver, 42-year-old Glenn Levesque, was flown by helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The passenger, 35-year-old Jonathan Mainguy of Nashua, suffered fatal wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, New Hampshire State Police said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

