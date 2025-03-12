1 dead in Chicopee fire, authorities say

One person is dead and seven others are displaced after a fire Tuesday in Chicopee, Massachusetts, according to officials.

The fire broke out at a multifamily home at the intersection of Artisan Street and Chicopee Street, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services said. Crews responded shortly before 4 p.m. to find that one occupant was still inside.

That person, identified only as an adult, was found dead.

Everyone else inside made it out safely, authorities said.

"Our hearts go out to the family that lost a loved one today," Chicopee Fire Chief Daniel Stamborski said in a statement shared by the fire marshal's office.

Massachusetts' Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will work to determine the cause and manner of the person's death and to establish formal identification.

The American Red Cross of Massachusetts is helping those displaced.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.