1 dead in crash in Hartford, Connecticut

One person was killed in a crash in Hartford on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the area of 2995 Main St. just after 9:30 p.m. and found a car had crashed into the back of a parked box truck, according to police.

The passenger in the front seat of the car was unresponsive and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Felix Vasquez, of Hartford.

The driver of the car took off on foot before officers arrived, according to police.

There was no one in the box truck at the time of the crash.