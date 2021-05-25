1 Dead in Fiery Crash on Cape Cod

A person is dead following a fiery single-vehicle crash in Bourne, Massachusetts early Tuesday.

Bourne Police responded to a report of a crash in the area of 330 Old Plymouth Road around 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, first responders found a Hyundai Elantra with severe front-end damage fully engulfed in flames and up against a tree.

The driver, who was the only person in the car was pronounced dead.

Police said the vehicle belongs to a Bourne resident, but the victim of the crash has yet to be identified.

No further information was immediately available; an investigation was underway.