1 dead in fire at Athol home

The Worcester County District Attorney, state police and local police and firefighters were investigating what happened at the home on Fern Street

By Asher Klein

Firefighters battling a deadly blaze in Athol, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
A person died in a fire Thursday morning in Athol, Massachusetts fire officials said.

The State Fire Marshal's Office confirmed the death at the home on Fern Street and said that preliminary evidence showed it had started in the kitchen. More information wasn't immediately available on the death, including their name.

The Worcester County District Attorney, state police and local police and firefighters were investigating what happened.

The fire was reported about 9:44 a.m., the Athol Fire Department said. Firefighters from multiple towns assisted.

Firefighters were seen spraying down the home from several fire trucks.

