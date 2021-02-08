Local

1 Dead After Trucks Crash on 495 in Marlboro

The collision on the southbound side of the interstate left at least one lane of the highway closed for over an hour before exit 23C

By Asher Klein

NBC10 Boston

Two trucks were involved in a collision on Interstate 495 in Marlboro, Massachusetts, Monday, leaving one of the drivers dead, according to police.

A box truck rear-ended a tractor trailer, the Massachusetts State Police said.

No other information about the crash was immediately available, including what police believe cause the collision.

The crash, which took place on the southbound side of the highway before exit 23C, left at least the right lane of the highway closed for over an hour.

