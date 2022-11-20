1 Firefighter, 1 Resident Taken to Hospital After Fire Ravages Wareham Home

Dozens of firefighters were called to Wareham, Massachusetts, on Saturday afternoon, as an intense fire ravaged a large multi-family home, sending one firefighter and one resident to the hospital.

The Wareham Fire Department received multiple reports of a fire on Main Street around 11:19 a.m., police said. Firefighters were met with heavy fire, and conditions deteriorated quickly on scene, prompting the fire chief to order all crews out of the buidling.

Multiple fire departments responded to help battle the blaze, which was finally brought under control around 1:30 p.m. Firefighters then spent several more hours extinguishing hot spots.

Wareham police say one firefighter and one other person were taken to Tobey Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Eight residents were displaced, police said, and they are being assisted by the Red Cross.

A total of 37 people from the Wareham Fire Department responded to the scene where they were assisted by Onset, Marion, Carver, Whitman and Plympton fire departments.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time and is under investigation.