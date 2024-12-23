Hartford

1 hospitalized, 15 displaced after fire at Hartford, Conn. multi-family home

hartford fire truck generic
NBCConnecticut.com

One person is hospitalized and over a dozen people are displaced after an early morning fire at a multi-family home in Hartford on Monday.

Firefighters responded to the home on Adams Street around 4:40 a.m. for a report of a fire.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Once there, crews found heavy fire on the first floor of the building. It was extinguished and is under control.

According to fire officials one person was evaluated on scene and was taken to the hospital. The extent of the person's injuries are unknown at this time.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

The American Red Cross is helping the 15 displaced occupants and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us