Mashpee Pond

1 Hurt, 1 Missing in Cape Cod Water Rescue

By Asher Klein

A person rescued from the water of Mashpee Pond in Massachusetts is taken to a helicopter before being flown to a Boston-area hospital
Satellite News Service

A person was injured and another is missing in an incident at Mashpee Pond on Cape Cod Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

The injured person was flown to a hospital in the Boston area, according to the Mashpee Fire Department. It wasn't clear how badly they were hurt.

Firefighters called the incident a water rescue but didn't give further information about what happened.

The fire department was called to Masphee Pond, in Attaquin Park, around 2:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

