Massachusetts

1 Hurt in Brockton Shooting, Police Looking for Dark SUV

Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a shooting in Brockton, Massachusetts

Police tape
Getty Images

A person was injured Thursday in a shooting in Brockton, Massachusetts, and police are looking for the shooter.

The Brockton Police Department is searching for a dark SUV after reports that a man in that vehicle fired on a sedan shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Crescent Street.

The SUV sped east down Crescent Street toward Whitman, police said.

One victim was taken to a hospital, according to police. That person's injuries were not immediately known.

Nineteen shots were fired in the area, police said, citing the city's gunshot detection system.

Authorities in nearby towns were told to be on the lookout for vehicles matching the description.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-941-0234.

