Family Member Hurt During Domestic Violence Shooting in New Hampshire

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting during what police described as a domestic violence incident in Sullivan, New Hampshire on New Year's Day.

Police said officers were called to the home on Valley Road just before 5 p.m. and discovered three adult family members involved. One person was shot, and police said the injuries were not life-threatening.

The victim was taken to Cheshire Medical Center and then the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment.

There is no threat to the public, police said, and everyone involved was at the scene. Charges may be filed.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to cal Detective Sgt. Michael McLaughlin at 603-223-8855 or email at Michael.J.McLaughlin@dos.nh.gov.     

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: Massachusetts provides this list of national, statewide and local resources for victims of domestic violence. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. Anyone who is in immediate danger or knows someone who is is urged to call 911.

